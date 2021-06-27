Go

Lotto Results: Saturday, 26 June 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.

The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 26 June 2021. Picture: Pixabay.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 26 June 2021 are:

LOTTO: 02, 05, 11, 15, 29, 33 B: 21

LOTTO PLUS 1: 09, 18, 21, 32, 42, 52 B: 44

LOTTO PLUS 2: 07, 18, 25, 28, 32, 34 B: 41

