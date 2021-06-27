LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa gives the latest COVID-19 update

The president is meant to address several issues around the spread of the virus, including vaccinations and the doubling of cases with the delta variant.

President Cyril Rampahosa is expected to address the country at 8pm on Sunday on several issues related to the virus spread, after the National Coronavirus Command Council met this week.

South Africa has recorded 17,958 new cases of COVID -19 over 24 hours from Saturday to Sunday this weekend, pushing the overall number of infections in the country to over 1,913,000. According to the health department, the country currently has 152,013 active cases.

South Africa also recorded 157 new deaths in the same 24-hour cycle, bringing the national death toll close to the 60,000 mark – at 59, 778.There has been a spike in COVID-19 infections countrywide in recent weeks.

According to scientists, new coronavirus infections are being dominated by the delta variant that was first identified in India. Gauteng, which is the epicentre of South Africa’s third wave, is of particular concern.

READ: COVID-19 delta variant more transmissible than any other - Experts

The province recorded its highest number of daily infections this week, with 11,000 new infections recorded in the last day.

There have also been calls for stricter lockdown regulations to be implemented as the country’s average daily infections has more than doubled in June.

Meanwhile, vaccinations on Thursday will be opened for the 50- to 59-year-old age group after targeting the over-60 population.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.