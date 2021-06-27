Liseko Investments denies claim its linked to COVID vaccine producer Aspen The EFF Fana Mokoena has accused Helen Rees chairperson of the Sahpra of holding off on giving the Russian and Chinese vaccines approval because of her husband, Fazel Randera's, alleged investments in Aspen. Aspen

EFF march

Fazel Randera

Professor Helen Rees JOHANNESBURG – The board of directors at Liseko Investments has refuted claims of alleged links to pharmaceutical giant Aspen. The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Fana Mokoena has accused Helen Rees chairperson of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) of holding off on giving the Russian and Chinese vaccines approval because of her husband, Fazel Randera's, alleged investments in Aspen. Helen Rees - chairperson at SAHPRA

Wife to Fazel Randera



Fazel Randera - shareholder at Liseko Investments

Liseko is a partner at Aspen which produces J&J vaccine



Asmal Dasoo - co director at Liseko



More will unravel pic.twitter.com/OGIJ3biyOR Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) June 25, 2021

The pharmaceutical entity currently has a deal with Johnson & Johnson to package its vaccines at its Gqeberha factory.

In a statement on the matter, the investment holding company said Randera holds no direct or indirect interest in the business or its operations.

Chairmen at Liseko investments Dr David Seeketa said Liseko sold its shares in 2015 prior to Rees's appointment at Sahpra.

"Liseko pulled out of Aspen in 2015, and Dr Randera sold all his shares in Aspen in 2015. Long before Professor Rees became the chairperson of Sahpra. So, the allegations levelled against the company are all false, and we stand by that statement."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.