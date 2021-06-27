Deputy President Mabuza takes leave to receive medical treatment in Russia

The presidency released a statement late on Saturday night, stating that Mabuza requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant him a few days' leave.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President David Mabuza will be taking some time off again from his official duties to go for medical treatment in Russia.

The office said the trip is a follow-up to previous medical consultations that he started in Russia.