Deputy President Mabuza takes leave to receive medical treatment in Russia
The presidency released a statement late on Saturday night, stating that Mabuza requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant him a few days' leave.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President David Mabuza will be taking some time off again from his official duties to go for medical treatment in Russia.
The office said the trip is a follow-up to previous medical consultations that he started in Russia.
Late last year, Mabuza missed two parliamentary sessions due to ill health and emerged after a month-long sick leave which resulted in speculation about his health.
There were rumours that he had died but he emerged after his recovery and described the fake news as shameful.
The presidency said Mabuza would continue with all his responsibilities upon the completion of the leave request.
