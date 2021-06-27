DBE: Limpopo needs 1 more day to complete vaccine rollout for school staff

The province launched its vaccination drive for teachers and school support staff on Friday, where over 38,000 employees are expected to receive the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson jab.

JOHANNESBURG – The department of basic education (DBE) has the Limpopo province needs one more day to complete its vaccination rollout for the education sector.

The department said it expects the number of people vaccinated in the sector to increase significantly now that all nine provinces have kicked off their mass programmes.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said, “The vaccination programme in the basic education sector is making good progress. More than 185,000 educators and staff have now been vaccinated. Thirty thousand people were vaccinated in Limpopo alone, on Friday and Saturday. The vaccination programme will continue on Monday."

