DA slams EFF, Magashule’s ANC supporters over potential super spreader events

The Pretoria city centre was the scene of a large EFF protest march on Friday, while the supporters of embattled ANC SG Ace Magashule gathered outside a Johannesburg court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has hit out at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) for condoning reckless behaviour of its members who took part in possible super spreader events.

The Pretoria city centre was the scene of a large EFF protest march on Friday, where party leaders called on their members to ignore COVID regulations and gather outside the offices of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

At the same time, supporters of embattled ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule gathered at the High Court in Johannesburg the previous day, o support him as he took his party head-on in an attempt to reverse his suspension.

Both demonstrations have been widely criticised as cases surge in Gauteng.

The DA has it’s alarmed that at the height of the COVID-19 third wave both the EFF and Magashule’s supporters had organised events that were attended by hundreds of people.

While the ANC has slammed its own members for mobilising masses, the DA’s provincial leader Solly Msimanga said the behaviour shows a blatant disregard for the lives of South Africans.

“We are asking for flattening of the curve, and you cannot flatten the curve if you allow some other people to gather.”

South Africa is the continent's worst-hit country by COVID-19 with more than 1.8 million cases and over 59,000 deaths recorded.

