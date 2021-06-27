DA back ECD sector in making calls for practitioners to be vaccinated

Thousands of teachers and their support staff began receiving their COVID-19 vaccine jabs this week, however, teachers who serve under the department of social development are not included.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has amplified calls made by the early childhood development (ECD) sector to urgently vaccinate ECD employees across the country.

The rollout has targeted at least 582,000 people who will be vaccinated in the next two weeks.

However, this does not include teachers who serve under the department of social development.

The party's Alexandra Abrahams said ECD practitioners are educators too and should be respected as such.

Abrahams said the call for vaccinations is not only about ECD employees, but about the safety of the children they teach and care for.

“Without a strong, healthy ECD workforce who will fill this critical role? The vaccination of ECD employees is in the best interest of the child – the future of South Africa. The Democratic Alliance calls on Minister Lindiwe Zulu to act with expedience and demand vaccinations for the ECD sector.”

