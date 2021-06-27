Baby it's cold outside! Major winter storm set to grip the W. Cape from tonight
Forecasters predict a grey and wet start to the new week with warnings of potential power cuts, traffic disruptions caused by rain and strong winds in some areas.
CAPE TOWN – A major winter storm is heading to the Western Cape and is expected to make landfall in the province late on Sunday evening. It’s also expected to continue throughout the day on Monday.
The South African Weather Service has warned that heavy rainfall is expected from early Monday morning.
At the same time, the local government has warned that essential services, like water and power, might be affected.
This as residents gear up for another series of cold fronts.
The South African Weather Services' Matshidiso Mogale said: “We expect rain in the hours of the morning resulting in flooding, especially over the Cape Metropole. The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow warning for rain resulting in flooding; that’s mainly for the Cape Winelands, and the surrounding areas of the Cape Metropole."
Yellow level 2 Warning for Winds resulting in problems for high sided vehicles, localized power interruptions and localized infrastructure damages is expected over the Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and Raymond Mhlaba Districts of the Eastern Cape (Monday 28 June 2021).SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 27, 2021
Mogale has warned the flooding might disrupt traffic in the area on Monday morning.
Strong winds will occur mainly in the Karoo region, the Garden Route, and Cape Agulhas areas.
At the same time, Mogale said more cold fronts are headed to the cape on Wednesday and Thursday.
“Another system on the way is during Wednesday and another one on Thursday. With those cold fronts we are again expecting strong winds ahead of the systems, and also some rain and showers over the Western Cape and the Northern Cape.”
