Baby it's cold outside! Major winter storm set to grip the W. Cape from tonight

Forecasters predict a grey and wet start to the new week with warnings of potential power cuts, traffic disruptions caused by rain and strong winds in some areas.

CAPE TOWN – A major winter storm is heading to the Western Cape and is expected to make landfall in the province late on Sunday evening. It’s also expected to continue throughout the day on Monday.

The South African Weather Service has warned that heavy rainfall is expected from early Monday morning.

At the same time, the local government has warned that essential services, like water and power, might be affected.

This as residents gear up for another series of cold fronts.

The South African Weather Services' Matshidiso Mogale said: “We expect rain in the hours of the morning resulting in flooding, especially over the Cape Metropole. The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow warning for rain resulting in flooding; that’s mainly for the Cape Winelands, and the surrounding areas of the Cape Metropole."