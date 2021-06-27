ANC Free State in talks with angry Matjhabeng community who want mayor to resign

Community members threatened to take to the streets, calling for the mayor Nkosinjani Speelman resignation.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) Free State interim committee has said it views issues raised by the Matjhabeng shutdown committee in a serious light.

Disgruntled residents warned of a total shut today demanding that mayor Nkosinjani Speelman be fired or resign.

They have accused him of failing to do his job and believe he has been in power too long.

Efforts to avert Sunday’s total shutdown of the Matjhabeng region are now under way.

Community members threatened to take to the streets, calling for the mayor’s resignation.

The ANC has stepped in with provincial leadership deployed to Welkom to meet disgruntled residents.

The party’s Oupa Khoabane said they want to understand the issues raised and hope a solution can be found.

“We are not sitting on our loins, but we are trying hard to deal with the grievances that they have raised so that we can get life in the area being normal.”

The shutdown committee earlier stated it has had enough, and had given the ANC until Sunday, 27 June, to fire Speelman.

According to the community, if their demands are not met, they will block all roads to and from the area and prevent businesses from operating.

