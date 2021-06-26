WC Health Dept plans to set up an addition 192 vaccine sites amid 3rd wave

The province currently has over 15,000 active coronavirus cases.1,698 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is gearing up to roll out more vaccination sites amid a COVID-19 third wave.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, areas of particular concern include the eastern, western and southern districts.

So far, 322,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID19 here in the Western Cape.

In a bid to ensure that more people get inoculated, the provincial health department plans to have 192 additional vaccination sites up and running by next week.

At these sites, health officials aim to jab 80 thousand people.

This weekly target is expected to grow to 100,000 the following week.

In the latest consignment, the province received over 191,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine while the Johnson & Johnson jab continues to be administered to teachers and other education sector staff.

Officials have once again appealed that people steer clear from large gatherings and adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols.

