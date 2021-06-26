WATCH: Acting Health Min leads media briefing on COVID update after NCCC meeting

It's understood the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) was locked in an emergency meeting this morning to discuss possible lockdown restrictions for South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – The ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 began addressing the nation at 1 pm on Saturday afternoon amid concerns of soaring coronavirus infections driving the country's third wave.

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) was locked in an emergency meeting on Saturday morning to discuss possible lockdown restrictions for South Africa.

This comes as over 18,700 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, edging the overall infection rate in the country closer to a grim 2 million mark.

Earlier this month President Cyril Ramaphosa tightened restrictions when he put the country under level 3 of lockdown.

Despite the measures in place, infections soared this week, with Gauteng alone reporting over 11,700 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this week health experts in the province warned that a move to level 5 lockdown will be too damaging for the province, but an increase in restrictions to somewhere between level 3 and level 4 may be necessary.

