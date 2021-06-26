Go

Van Damme terminates DA party membership

Van Damme who took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement said her decision was based on the future projects she will be working on.

FILE: Phumzile van Damme addresses the crowd at the Democratic Alliance (DA) manifesto launch in Johannesburg on 23 February 2019. Picture: Wikus DE WET/AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Phumzile van Damme has confirmed that she has terminated her party membership.

She said that her membership within the party could become problematic in future during the rollout of the misinformation monitoring and combatting project which would be during election season.

Van Damme resigned as an MP last month-she said she was leaving the party and Parliament, due to her unhappiness with a “clique of individuals”.

She later clarified she had actually said in her MP resignation letter to the DA that she would remain in the DA.

Reporting by Nobuhle Nkhoma.

