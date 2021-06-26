Van Damme terminates DA party membership Van Damme who took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement said her decision was based on the future projects she will be working on. Democratic Alliance

Phumzile van Damme

Resignation JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Phumzile van Damme has confirmed that she has terminated her party membership. Van Damme who took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement said her decision was based on the future projects she will be working on. I have decided to terminate my DA membership. The misinformation monitoring and combatting project we will be rolling out during election season requires that I be non-partisan. Our plans are at an advanced stage. South Africa, first. Always has been. Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 26, 2021

She said that her membership within the party could become problematic in future during the rollout of the misinformation monitoring and combatting project which would be during election season.

Van Damme resigned as an MP last month-she said she was leaving the party and Parliament, due to her unhappiness with a “clique of individuals”.

She later clarified she had actually said in her MP resignation letter to the DA that she would remain in the DA.

Reporting by Nobuhle Nkhoma.

