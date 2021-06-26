'Shaka Inkosi Yamakhosi' - a short animation film on King Shaka set to inspire

The coming-of-age film is told through the character of Young Manzini and his grandmother narrating the story of the great Zulu King and his empire.

JOHANNESBURG – The story of Shaka Zulu who was the King of the Zulu Nation in the 1800s is getting a modern adaptation with new short animation film- 'Shaka Inkosi Yamakhosi'.

The film is set to premiere on 23 July at the Durban International Film Festival.

Executive producer Manzini Zugu said the story aims to inspire audiences mainly children to dig for the hero that lives within and bring it to the fore.

The boasts the voices of acting greats such Lilian Dube ('Gogo MaLamula Zulu'), Ayanda Borotho ('Queen Nandi'), and Dawn Thandeka King ('Mkabayi').

Mondli Makhoba is the voice of King Shaka.