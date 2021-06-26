Commissioner Sitole praises officers for arrest of 23 suspected truck hijackers

Four suspects were, four others were wounded when officers and the 27 suspects exchanged gunfire during the bust in Midrand on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – National Police Commissioner Kehla Sithole has applauded officers for making a breakthrough in truck hijackings following the arrest of 23 suspects in Midrand on Friday.

Authorities swooped in on the suspects while they were allegedly planning to hijack a truck between Pretoria and Johannesburg.

It's understood police were met with gunfire when they entered the premises with some suspects armed with rifles and handguns.

Four hijackers were shot and killed while four of their accomplices were wounded.

The police's Vish Naidoo said, “The national police commissioner today, in praising the members for a job well done, said that the work that the multi-disciplinary integrated team had done is very significant to the efforts to curb organised crime in the country.”

