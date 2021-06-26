Over 18,700 new COVID-19 cases in SA – more than 11,700 recorded in GP

Also in the latest reporting cycle, 215 deaths were reported - bringing the numbers of fatalities in the country 59,621.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 18,762 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24-hour reporting cycle, edging the overall infection rate in the country closer to a grim 2 million mark.

There have been over 1,895,000 known infections in the country so far.

Also in the latest reporting cycle, 215 deaths were reported - bringing the numbers of fatalities in the country 59,621.

Currently, South Africa has 145,904 active cases of the virus.

The recovery rate is at 89, 2% translating to 1,690,000 people who recuperated from the virus since its outbreak in 2020.

The health department says at least 2,661, 000 people have received their jabs since all vaccine rollouts started in the country – including the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke trial for healthcare workers.

GAUTENG COVID-19 INFECTIONS A GROWING CONCERN

At the same time, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said she would be meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council next week Tuesday where a report would be tabled on the growing concerns of daily COVID-19 infections in Gauteng.

The acting minister met with the Gauteng government on Thursday and will be meeting with the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 on Saturday to discuss concerns during the third wave, especially in Gauteng.

Politicians and scientists are begging the citizens of Gauteng to do the basics to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Professor Bruce Mellado of the premier's advisory committee said that if the infections continue at this pace, drastic action would be called for.

Chair of the committee, Dr Mary Kawonga, said that that they did not believe that a move to level 5 would be a good idea, rather, they were looking at a hybrid model incorporating some level 3 restrictions with some level 4 restrictions.

WATCH: COVID-19 In Gauteng: harder lockdown restrictions should be considered

Additional reporting by Veronica Makhoali & Mia Lindeque

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.