NC rapist handed 25-year sentence by Jan Kempdorp court

CAPE TOWN – A man has been handed a 25-year prison sentence after he assaulted and raped a woman in Jan Kempdorp, in the Northern Cape.

Thirty-eight-year-old Isaac Fortuin was sentenced in the Jan Kempdorp Regional Court this week, for the May 2019 crime.

The police's Sergio Kock said, “On 16 May 2019 the 24-year-old female victim was assaulted at Jan Kempdorp tavern by the accused who forced her to go to his house. Fortuin assaulted the victim with a knife and raped her several times at his home. Isaac Fortuin was arrested and sentenced to 25 years direct imprisonment on 24 June.”

