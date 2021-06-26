Mfuleni SAPS probe double murder case after 2 bodies found in home

Authorities responded to the scene just before 4 am on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Mfuleni police detectives in the Western Cape are probing a case of double murder after two people were found dead inside a home in the Wesbank area.

Authorities responded to the scene just before 4 am on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “Upon arrival, the police found two lifeless bodies who sustained gun injuries.”

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Mfuleni SAPS.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.