Man fatally shot while seated in his car in Seawinds

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot and killed while seated in his car in Seawinds.



The incident happened early on Saturday morning with arrests have yet to be made.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “Unknown suspects fired numerous shots at a vehicle in St Patricks Street in Seawinds earlier this morning. The 37-year-old man that was inside the vehicle was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction and are yet to be arrested.”

A case of murder is being investigated.

Anyone with information is advised to alert the authorities.

