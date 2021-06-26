Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 25 June 2021
These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 25 June 2021.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 25 June 2021:
PowerBall: 04, 16, 34, 36, 46 PB: 06
PowerBall Plus: 01, 03, 07, 11, 35 PB: 10
#DrawResults for 25/06/21 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 25, 2021
#PowerBall: 04, 16, 34, 36, 46#PowerBall: 06#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 03, 07, 11, 35#PowerBall: 10 pic.twitter.com/ob4Po5L9qb
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.