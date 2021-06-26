Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 25 June 2021

These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 25 June 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 25 June 2021:

PowerBall: 04, 16, 34, 36, 46 PB: 06

PowerBall Plus: 01, 03, 07, 11, 35 PB: 10

