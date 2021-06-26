Kubayi-Ngubane: We’re concerned about rise in hospitalisations in Gauteng

The province has seen an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

JOHANNESBURG - The COVID-19 third wave continues to hit Gauteng.

Currently, both private and public hospitals are under server strain.

Gauteng recorded over 11,000 new infections over the past day.

Gauteng is the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 third wave with 11,777 new infections recorded in the province over the past day.

This is the highest yet.

A total of 18,762 new coronavirus cases were recorded in South Africa over the past 24 hours that figure stood at 16,078 on Saturday and 17,493 the previous day.

The nation's economic hub currently has more than 67,000 active cases.

Health officials have expressed concern especially with hospitals buckling under pressure.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said: “We remain very worried about the rise in the hospitalisation of patients which is putting a lot of strain on health.”

Kubayi-Ngubane has called on everyone to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kubayi-Ngubane has warned that other provinces are expected to see a surge in COVID-19 new cases.

She explained: “Other provinces are going to experience the trend we are seeing in Gauteng, Western and Eastern Cape. Nationally, the numbers have passed the first wave peak and we are likely to pass the second wave peak.”

The minister also announced that scientists have discovered that the country’s new cases were driven by the delta variant, which was first discovered in India.

