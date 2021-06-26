Kubayi-Ngubane lambasts political pressure on Sahpra to rush vaccine approval

In a scathing statement, Kubayi-Ngubane said forcing Sahpra to authorise the use of vaccines at a whim, without due process being followed, was a dangerous demand.

In a scathing statement, Kubayi- Ngubane said forcing the South African Health Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to authorise the use of vaccines at a whim, without due process being followed, was a dangerous demand.

JOHANNESBURG – Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has hit out at political parties that are critical of Sahpra, saying the body should not be forced to do its work due to political pressure.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has demanded that the regulator procure other vaccines, especially those manufactured in Russia and China, to be part of South Africa's inoculation drive.

In a scathing statement, Kubayi- Ngubane said forcing Sahpra to authorise the use of vaccines at a whim, without due process being followed, was a dangerous demand.

READ: SAHPRA stresses process must be followed before COVID-19 vaccines are apporved

She said the demands by political parties were threatening the mandate of the regulatory authority.

The acting minister's spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota said, “The regulator has consistently outlined to the public processes that need to be followed before the registration and approval of any vaccines to be used as part of government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19. This cannot be done in the absence of any clear information about the efficacy of products that have not undergone rigorous testing by the regulator.”