Detailed, customised programme behind Limpopo’s high vaccine uptake, says MEC

CAPE TOWN – Limpopo health authorities have said that a detailed, customised programme, has helped them record a high number of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The province has already administered more than 260,000 inoculations to its over-60s.

The provincial administration said its plans are in place to successfully complete the COVID-19 mass inoculation programme, and all it needs is a steady flow of doses.

Health MEC Doctor Phophi Ramathuba said they collaborated with traditional and community - leaders for this campaign.

“It is important for us to work with the kings and queens in our province, to advocate for them to assist and support us in terms of vaccination.”

Ramathuba said they have a target of vaccinating around four million residents in the province.

“Our plans are there, we want to reach 67% of the population to be vaccinated.”

Five hundred vaccinators have been deployed to administer the jabs.

