DBE expects uptick in daily numbers as Limpopo, WC join vaccination drive

JOHANNESBURG – The basic education department said it expects the number of people vaccinated in the sector to increase significantly now that all nine provinces have kicked off their mass programmes.

More than 100,000 people in the department were inoculated in the country's seven provinces during the first two days.

On Friday the Limpopo province and the Western Cape began their drive.

Over 500,000 educators are expected to get the jab across the country by 8 July 2021.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said, “We expect the daily numbers to increase as the two provinces are joining the other seven in vaccinating educators and staff. So, with all provinces fully on board, we expect that the sector will be able to vaccinate everyone according to the schedule.”

At the same time, Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla has given an assurance that there would not be any shortage of vaccines in the education sector.

He made the commitment at the Rabasotho Community Centre in Tembisa on Wednesday, where scores of teachers and school support staff lined up to receive their vaccines.

The deputy minister confirmed that there were currently 300,000 doses that were being administered to educators, with more Johnson & Johnson vaccines set to arrive in the country soon.

“We have 300,000 already, and in the next seven days or so we should be receiving another 700,000. So, those who will not be covered from the first 300,000 will get from the 700,000. So there will be no shortage in terms of making sure that the full complement of the education sector is covered," Phaahla said.

