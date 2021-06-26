COVID-19 delta variant more transmissible than any other – Experts

Director of research at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Professor Tulio De Oliveira said the variant appears to be dominating the new infections recorded in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – Experts say the delta variant of the coronavirus, which first emerged in India, is more transmissible than any other variant.

This was announced during the ministerial advisory on COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.

The committee addressed the nation in a virtual briefing on the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as over 18,700 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The committee has called for tighter restrictions in order to curb the spread of the virus which is being driven largely by the delta variant.

“This is the variant that caused, initially, a massive epidemic in India and seems to increase very fast in frequency and dominating the infections in South Africa.”

Earlier this week health experts in the province warned that a move to level 5 lockdown will be too damaging for the province, but an increase in restrictions to somewhere between level 3 and level 4 may be necessary.

