WC govt expecting 191,800 Pfizer jabs for use over next two weeks

Recently, the vaccine rollout plan in the province was impacted by a constrained vaccine supply. But with the additional tranche, provincial government believed that it would get the vaccine programme back on track.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Government said that it was set to receive over 191,800 Pfizer vaccines that would be used over a period of two weeks.

At the same time, the province was dealing with increased cases, hospital admissions and deaths. The Western Cape now had 14,000 active cases.

The province had to date received over 294,000 vaccines - more than 278,000 had already been administered.

Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that despite constraints in the vaccine supply, the department had exceeded weekly vaccination targets.

"Our supply for this week is only enough for 50,000 doses. We are currently projecting to do 53,000 doses. Our target is 80,000 for next week. We project there'll be slightly over 80,000."

To date, 218 vaccine sites had been brought online in the province and Cloete said that with the additional supply, the department was prepared to scale up that number.

Premier Alan Winde is also calling on national government to allow registrations of those aged 50 to 59 as soon as possible.

