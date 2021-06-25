UCT to study independent investigator's report on fire

SANParks appointed Enviro Wildfire Services' Rob Erasmus to investigate the origin and cause of the blaze and he shared his findings during a media briefing on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town on Friday said it would study a report released by an independent investigator appointed to probe the cause of a fire that damaged several of its buildings in April.

Erasmus explained that his probe found the fire did not start naturally or accidentally, but it was started with intent.

He also explained the fire spread as extensively as it did due to a variety of environmental factors.

“We take note of this report, and we'll study its detail. The university is currently awaiting our own insurance report and will conclude our own fact finding before we respond more,” said UCT's Elijah Moholola.

