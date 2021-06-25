Top management positions still dominated by white people - report

According to the commission’s latest report, white people constitute 9% of the economically active population but occupy 64.7% of top management positions. Indian people make up 2.8% of the EAP but occupy 10.6% of top-level positions.

DURBAN - Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said it was time for the country to re-strategise and adopt a different path to ensure that the Employment Equity Act achieved its purpose, 23 years since its inception.

Nxesi made the remark while addressing a webinar earlier on Friday where the Commission for Employment Equity launched its annual report.

The report detailed a bleak picture with regards to the country's transformation.

According to the commission’s latest report, white people constitute 9% of the economically active population but occupy 64.7% of top management positions.

Indian people make up 2.8% of the EAP but occupy 10.6% of top-level positions.

Blacks who make up 79,3% of the EAP, occupy just 15,8% of top management positions while the coloured population makes 8.9% of the EAP and occupies 5.7% of top management positions.

Minister Nxesi said: “Our observation is very clear that it’s resistance to change and there’s a tendency to use the issue of the skills to say South Africans are not skilled, companies want to use their skilled people.”

The minister said the status quo called for an urgent shift in mindset and new strategies to expedite transformation.

