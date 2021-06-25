Security guard wounded in attempted Kempton Park cash-in-transit heist

It's understood that the cash van was travelling from Johannesburg earlier on Friday when it was forced off Modderfontein Road at Parklands by another vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have confirmed that there was an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Kempton Park.

Police said that when the vehicle came to a stop, a group of gunmen started shooting and also tried to use explosives in a bid to gain entry to the van.

Their efforts failed and one security guard was hurt.

The police's Brenda Muridili said that no arrests had yet been made.

"The suspects fled the scene without any money. Unfortunately, a security guard sustained injuries and he is receiving medical attention. We are appealing to anyone with information to kindly call our CrimeStop number."