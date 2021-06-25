Sars to temporarily close branches over rising COVID-19 infections

The revenue service advised those who planned to visit the branches to make use of the digital platforms available instead.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) will be temporarily closing all of its tax branches for physical visits next week due to the rise in the COVID-19 infection rate.

The offices will shut their doors on Thursday and the plan is to reopen them again in the middle of August.

The revenue service advised those who planned to visit the branches to make use of the digital platforms available instead.

Taxpayers who needed assistance would be accommodated telephonically by Sars staff.

It said that this temporary closure of the tax branches would not affect the start of the tax filing season for individuals who traditionally filed via efiling or the Sars mobi-app.

The tax season for this group will start from 1 July as planned.