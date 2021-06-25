Go

SA records 16,078 new COVID infections & 148 fatalities

One hundred and forty-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, with the death toll now at 59,406.

FILE: A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, Johannesburg, on 18 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
51 minutes ago

The country has also recorded 16,078 infections over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

There has been a major increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered over the past 24-hour cycle. Over 237,000 people have received a jab over the past day.

It takes the number of teachers, healthcare workers and people over 60 who've now received at least one shot of the vaccine to over 2.5 million.

