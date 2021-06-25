S. Africans urged to ignore rumours of changes to lockdown rules

Head of the GCIS, Phumla Williams, said that the NCCC would meet on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, to discuss measures to curb the spread and devastation of the COVID virus in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – Head of Government Communications, Pumla Williams, has urged South Africans to ignore messages about a looming change in coronavirus lockdown rules.

Some citizens have received voice notes and texts claiming that an announcement of a stricter lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa was imminent.

Williams tweeted on Friday morning that the national coronavirus command council, which discusses any changes to the rules, would meet on Tuesday, 29 June 2021.