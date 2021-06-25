Rhino horn dealers arrested in a 'buy and bust operation' in Vryburg

The pair, including A 72-Year-Old suspect, were apprehended on Friday by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been arrested in Vryburg in the North West for dealing in rhino horn worth R2.4 million.

The pair, including a 72-Year-old suspect, were apprehended on Friday by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit.

The police's Tlangelani Rikhotso said the arrest happened during a "buy and bust operation" where the two attempted to sell two rhino horns to the police officers.

“Both rhino horns were seized for further investigations. Meanwhile, the suspects will make their first appearance before the Vyrburg Magistrates Court on Monday.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.