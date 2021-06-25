Ramphosa incorrect in claiming no reasons given for ANC 'suspension', court told

Advocate Mahlape Sello said that Ace Magashule stated in the suspension letter that this was over the 2017 CR17 campaign which raised money for Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to become ANC president.

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings in day 2 of embattled African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s application to have his suspension reversed has kicked off, with his legal team telling a full bench of the High Court in Johannesburg that party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, was incorrect when he claimed that no reasons were provided for his alleged suspension.

Magashule wanted the letter that he issued to Ramaphosa to be validated while seeking his own suspension to be overturned and the ANC’s step aside resolution to be declared unconstitutional.

On Friday morning, his legal representatives are responding to Ramaphosa’s affidavit arguing over his interaction with the ANC’s integrity commission and whether the party’s constitution provided for the party’s president to be suspended.

Advocate Mahlape Sello said that Magashule stated in the suspension letter that this was over the 2017 CR17 campaign which raised money for Ramaphosa’s bid to become ANC president.

She argued that members involved or reported to be involved in corrupt activities should be suspended.

Sello also said that the Public Protector’s findings into the matter were “still live” as it was under appeal, that it had also been reported to the serious offences directorate and that Ramaphosa himself, under oath at the state capture commission, admitted to wrongdoing.

"He has said before, at the state capture commission, that he's heard the number R1 billion bandied about but at least he's confirmed R300 million, that is quite significant."

