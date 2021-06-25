Public Protector Mkhwebane due back in court over perjury charges

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wanted the court to find that Mkhwebane lied under oath in November 2017 and in April 2018 about the number of meetings and discussions she had with former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is back in court on Friday to hear if she’ll be given a chance to challenge the three charges of perjury against her.

The Pretoria Magistrates Court postponed the case in March after her second appearance.



The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wanted the court to find that Mkhwebane lied under oath in November 2017 and in April 2018 about the number of meetings and discussions she had with former President Jacob Zuma.

The prosecution said that she lied again in June 2018 when she declared that she did not discuss the final Bankorp-Absa report or new remedial action with Zuma in 2017.



At the moment, Mkhwebane’s case was before the Pretoria Magistrates Court where in January she argued that the perjury charges against her were frivolous and the case should be thrown out.

In March, both State prosecutor Connie Erasmus and her lawyer Dali Mpofu told the magistrate that they needed more time.



The NPA said that it would respond to her by the end of the following week.

Magistrate Adriaan Bekker said that Mkhwebane must return on Friday for him to indicate where this case is headed.

Mpofu has made it clear that Mkhwebane intended to go to the High Court if the lower court did not grant her application for the charges to be withdrawn.

