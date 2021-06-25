Politicians, scientists beg Gauteng residents to help curb rising COVID-19 cases

The nation's economic hub is in the grips of a bruising third wave, with more than 74,000 active cases in the province. Professor Bruce Mellado of the premier's advisory committee says that if the infections continue at this pace, drastic action would be called for.

JOHANNESBURG - Politicians and scientists are begging the citizens of Gauteng to do the basics to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The nation's economic hub is in the grips of a bruising third wave, with more than 74,000 active cases in the province.

Nationally, over 16,000 new infections have been confirmed.

Gauteng accounts for 9,521 of those cases.

On Thursday, Premier David Makhura blamed Gauteng residents for driving infection rates by failing to adhere to health safety protocols.

Officials were now considering what lockdown restrictions needed to be tightened.

The models that government uses to inform planning suggest that Gauteng has not yet reached its peak and Wednesday's 10,700 new infections have scientists and politicians very concerned.

Professor Bruce Mellado of the premier's advisory committee says that if the infections continue at this pace, drastic action would be called for.

Chair of the committee, Dr Mary Kawonga, said that that they did not believe that a move to level 5 would be a good idea, rather, they were looking at a hybrid model incorporating some level 3 restrictions with some level 4 restrictions.

Bust she believes that ultimately, the power to address the infection rate lies with the people of Gauteng.

Gauteng Premier Makhura also once again begged citizens to comply with the basics, saying that in recent weeks it seemed that people had forgotten that COVID-19 even existed.

WATCH: COVID-19 in Gauteng: Harder lockdown restrictions should be considered

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.