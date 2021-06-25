Over 100k education staff vaccinated in the first two days of the drive - dept

The Basic Education Department is hoping the number of those inoculated will now increase significantly as the Limpopo Province and the Western Cape begin the drive in earnest from today. Over 500 000 educators are expected get the jab across the country by the 8th of next month.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 100,000 people were vaccinated in the country's seven provinces during the first two days of government's vaccination programme for those in the education sector.

The Basic Education Department is hoping the number of those inoculated will now increase significantly as the Limpopo Province and the Western Cape began the drive in earnest from Friday.

Over 500,000 educators are expected get the jab across the country by 8 July after the drive kicked off on Wednesday.

Nearly 50,000 people in the education sector were vaccinated in the country's seven provinces on the first day of government's vaccination program targeted at teachers and support staff.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga said the second day of the vaccination program, , which was Thursday, saw an improvement in the number of people that got the jab.

“The following day on Thursday, 55,444 people came through and got vaccinated as well,” he said.

Mhlanga said KwaZulu-Natal was leading the pack with about 32% of their targeted population vaccinated.

