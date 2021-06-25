NPA says it's ready for trial with two remaining charges against Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where the NPA withdrew one of the three charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday said it was ready to go to trial with the remaining two charges against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

But it would wait for a decision on her representations for the charges to be withdrawn.

She has been given until 29 September to make her case or defend herself in court.

Initially, the NPA alleged that Mkhwebane intentionally lied under oath in November 2017 and April 2018 about the number of meetings and discussions she had with former President Jacob Zuma.

And again in June 2018 where she declared that she didn't discuss the final Bankcorps Absa report or new remedial action with Zuma in 2017. The charge related to the events of November 2017 is the one that has been withdrawn.

“Advocate Mkhwebane had already made representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions and Pretoria Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi who after those representations withdrew one of the three charges of perjury. Public Protector now is going to make further representations for the remaining two charges against her,” said the NPA’s Sipho Ngwema.

