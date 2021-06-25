Mkhwebane has one of three perjury charges against her withdrawn

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is accused of lying under oath about meetings and discussions she had with former President Jacob Zuma several years back.

After a brief appearance, the court postponed the case to 29 September.

Mkhwebane maintained that she wanted the other two charges also withdrawn.

She's accused of lying under oath about meetings and discussions she had with former President Jacob Zuma several years back.

