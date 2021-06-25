Judgment reserved in Ace Magashule vs ANC case

His legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, told a full bench of the court that the matter is about transgressions against the constitution on the ANC's part.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgement in the application brought by embattled secretary general Ace Magashule against the African National Congress (ANC) over his suspension has been reserved.

The High Court in Johannesburg adjourned proceedings on Friday after committing to return with judgment sooner rather than later.

Magashule is seeking for his suspension to be declared unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional, while asking that the court find the suspension letter he issued to party president Cyril Ramaphosa as valid.

His legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, told a full bench of the court that the matter was about transgressions against the constitution on the ANC's part.

Meanwhile, the party, Ramaphosa and Magashule's deputy Jessie Duarte, through their lawyer Advocate Wim Trengove have insisted Magashule got ample opportunities to state his case before being suspended. He's been sanctioned after failing to step aside over corruption charges he's facing.

Judge Jody Kollapen said the court was mindful that the matter was urgent.

“We commit ourselves to doing it as quickly as possible, mindful that the application raises weighty issues of law. You can be assured that we will discharge our duties without fear or favor or prejudice. I think it might be painful, but we are interested to do the work that the Constitution gives us to do,” Judge Kollapen said.

