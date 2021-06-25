Gordhan offered Takatso consortium ‘freebie’ majority stake in SAA – DA

DA standing committee on public accounts member Alf Lees has criticized the deal saying the consortium doesn't even have the funds to honour the deal.

JOHANNESBURG –The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that the Takatso consortium had been offered a "freebie" by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan when it was offered a majority stake in South African Airways (SAA).

Takatso was announced as the 51% shareholder by Gordhan earlier this month.

The consortium included Harith General Partners and Global Aviation.

DA standing committee on public accounts member, Alf Lees, criticised the deal, saying that the consortium did not even have the funds to honour the deal.

“Global Airways' Novick is very excited about the deal because it's an incredibly good deal for him in terms of a freebie in terms of getting free shares through the consortium for nothing it appears. The situation just remains as cloudy as ever.”

On Thursday, the DA the United Democratic Movement (UDM) both raised serious concerns about the SAA partnership with Global Aviation and Harith General Partners.

While the UDM intends to legally challenge Gordhan’s announcement, the DA said it had written to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to request urgent information regarding the deal.

Lees said that it seemed Gordhan was the real problem standing in the way of progress.

