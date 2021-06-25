Gauteng authorities hope reopening of CMAH can ease pressure on health system

With tens of thousands of active cases, a rising positivity rate, Gauteng's healthcare system is under severe pressure.

JOHANNESBURG - As Gauteng dealt with an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 infections, authorities were hoping that the partial reopening of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital would alleviate pressure on the healthcare system.

The hospital has been closed since a fire damaged parts of the building in mid-April.

On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura promised that it would soon be back online but he didn't give a date.

The pressure has been made worse by the temporary closure of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

"Chris Hani Baragwanath was feeling the pressure, Steve Biko was feeling the pressure because it was also taking some of the work," Makhura explained.

He announced on Thursday that the hospital staff were now gearing up for a partial resumption of services.

"Bringing back Charlotte will not solve the problem but it will relieve [some of the pressure]," he said.

Some of the staff will not be needed at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and will be redeployed to address staffing shortages elsewhere in the province.

