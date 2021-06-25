Flouting COVID regulations, EFF marchers gather outside SAHPRA’s PTA office

The march has been met with criticism as it called for people to gather during the third wave of the pandemic, at a time when health officials pleaded with everyone in Gauteng to only leave their homes when necessary.

PRETORIA – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members marched to the offices of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority on Friday morning to demand that the organisation speed up the approval of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and the Chinese manufactured Sinovac jab.

The march has been met with criticism as it called for people to gather during the third wave of the pandemic, at a time when health officials pleaded with everyone in Gauteng to only leave their homes when necessary.

Many of those who took part in the march were not wearing masks.

A mobile stage set the scene for the protest where hundreds of fiercely loyal EFF followers were expected to gather in contravention of lockdown regulations.

The truck has blocked off entry to Kirkness Street in Arcadia in front of the health regulatory authority’s head office.