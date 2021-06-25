Eskom to implement 1.5% wage increase offer for workers

Eskom said that the final wage increase and changes to the conditions of service offer, which were set to come into effect from 1 July, had been communicated to the the three recognised unions.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it has decided to implement its final offer of a 1.5% salary increase for workers.

Talks began with unions in the sector in May, with trade union Numsa, NUM and Solidarity demanding a 15% wage hike.

Eskom said that the final wage increase and changes to the conditions of service offer, which were set to come into effect from 1 July, had been communicated to the three recognised unions.

The embattled power utility was now urging employees to act in the public interest and respect the rule of law.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Eskom's offer is dependent on the efficiencies and savings realised from reviewing certain elements of employee benefits where they are excesses. Eskom has identified possible adjustments in the overtime and travel and transfer benefit costs among others."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.