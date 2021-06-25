Defending champion Halep withdraws from Wimbledon

The 29-year-old Romanian has been battling to be fit since withdrawing from her second round match at the Italian Open in mid-May.

LONDON - Simone Halep will not defend her ladies singles title at Wimbledon due to a calf injury, she announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old Romanian has been battling to be fit since withdrawing from her second-round match at the Italian Open in mid-May.

"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," she said.

