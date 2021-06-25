Go

Defending champion Halep withdraws from Wimbledon

The 29-year-old Romanian has been battling to be fit since withdrawing from her second round match at the Italian Open in mid-May.

Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Belgium's Elise Mertens during their 2021 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on 4 May 2021. Picture: Gabriel Bouys/AFP
LONDON - Simone Halep will not defend her ladies singles title at Wimbledon due to a calf injury, she announced on Friday.

"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," she said.

