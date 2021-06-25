CT authorities offer R10,000 reward for info on destructive April fire

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said that the reward could be increased.

CAPE TOWN - A R10,000 reward is on offered for information that could help authorities in their investigation into a fire that ravaged parts of Cape Town in April.

SANParks appointed Enviro Wildfire Services to probe the cause of the blaze.

It gutted several University of Cape Town (UCT) buildings, among other structures.

The preliminary findings of the probe have been released.

Independent investigator, Rob Erasmus, examined CCTV footage showing a vehicle pulling off onto the shoulder of Philip Kgosana Drive on the morning of 18 April.

It proceeded to drive very slowly until it reached a point close to where the fire originated and then drove off and proceeded down Nelson Mandela Drive - two minutes later, smoke was seen.

What followed was a destructive blaze.

Erasmus said that he couldn't make out the vehicle's registration.

He now wanted help from the public.

"We're not going to give, so at this stage, the idea is to offer a reward to the public. We know the make and model of the vehicle but we will not be providing that information to the public."

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said that the reward could be increased.

"We had staff that were injured, heritage assets that were destroyed, we had massive disruption of our city, we were very lucky that at UCT, flammable stools were not ignited. Whoever started this fire put in damage the lives of lots of students."

