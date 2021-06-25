CoJ Health MMC Eunice Mgcina tests positive for COVID-19

The MMC is calling on anyone who came into contact with her over the past few days to isolate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg MMC for Health and Social Development, Eunice Mgcina, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Joburg said that she'd felt unwell for a few days now and her latest results came back on Thursday.

Her initial test had come back negative.

