City Power swoops on businesses, households - disconnects illegal connections

On Thursday, at least nine businesses and several households were disconnected from the grid in the Mayfair, Crosby and Slovo areas. R500,000 worth of cables were also removed.

JOHANNESBURG – Already crippled by aging infrastructure, design problems and other technical stumbling blocks, City Power said that it was losing R2 billion a year to illegal connections.

The problem was worsened by those who bypass electricity metres.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said: “We really urge the residents to desist from tampering with electricity infrastructure and also illegally connecting to our network which may lead to the circuit malfunctioning, resulting in customers experiencing surges or having equipment or doorknobs shocking them.”