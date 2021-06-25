Cele: Police not ruling out extortion, gang feuds in Gugulethu mass shooting

The minister on Thursday visited the scene where eight people were killed in NY 79 on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that they were not ruling out extortion, revenge hits or gang feuds in the latest mass shooting in Gugulethu.

Five people died on the scene and three died in hospital.

Yet another mass shooting has left community members shocked and worried.

Last November, close by in NY 78, eight people were also killed.

One resident said that he was inside the house when the shooting interrupted a traditional ceremony.

"I was saying thanks to the sisters and drinking African beer when we heard the gunshots. Then we hid ourselves."

Another witness said that he was sitting outside and saw a car pull up and the occupants opened fire.

"We were sitting when a car came and shots were fired. Some of us ran into the house. I was one of those who ran into the house - I was sitting next to the door."

Cele said that the police had deployed their elite resources.

"We are ruling nothing out of this, including the feud. We're going 180 degrees in terms of the investigation."

