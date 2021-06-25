After 5 days with no power, Nigel residents told it may be restored by Saturday

Officials had warned it could take several more days to sort out the problem, but Ekhuruleni energy manager Mark Wilson said on Friday that they had made some headway and were hoping to restore the supply on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – There's some good news for Nigel residents heading into the weekend.

Authorities have said electricity should be restored by Saturday morning.

Frustrated residents have told Eyewitness News that they haven't had power for five days.

This was apparently as a result of a pylon collapse in the community south-east of Johannesburg.

Officials had warned it could take several more days to sort out the problem, but Ekhuruleni energy manager Mark Wilson said on Friday that they had made some headway and were hoping to restore the supply the next day.

“Since the theft of the steel that caused the pylon to collapse on Sunday night, we managed to source new poles that are already installed. We have been working through the night, and we are busy streaming conductors.

"So, we are well on the way to restoring power. We expect to be back online through the whole of Nigel on Saturday morning.”

