WCED says working hard to vaccinate as many teachers as possible before deadline

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said that it was hard at work trying to vaccinate as many education staff possible before the deadline next month.

On Wednesday, the official rollout started with 50 teaching staff in the province.

The department was hoping to vaccinate over 55,000 educators in 14 days. There was heightened activity at the Pinelands Emergency Services site on Wednesday where educators lined up eagerly to get their jab.

After sitting for a short period waiting their turn, they moved to colourful numbered cubicles where they were vaccinated.