WCED says working hard to vaccinate as many teachers as possible before deadline
The department is hoping to vaccinate over 55,000 educators in 14 days. There was heightened activity at the Pinelands Emergency Services site yesterday where educators lined up eagerly to get their jab.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said that it was hard at work trying to vaccinate as many education staff possible before the deadline next month.
On Wednesday, the official rollout started with 50 teaching staff in the province.
The department was hoping to vaccinate over 55,000 educators in 14 days. There was heightened activity at the Pinelands Emergency Services site on Wednesday where educators lined up eagerly to get their jab.
After sitting for a short period waiting their turn, they moved to colourful numbered cubicles where they were vaccinated.
#teachervaccination This is one of 29 sites in the Province. KP pic.twitter.com/JOlyKyZmIOEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 23, 2021
Principal at the Sans Souci Girls' High School, Ruschda O'Shea, said that she was excited now that she'd been vaccinated because now she would no longer have to be worried and anxious.
“I'm happy, my life is almost going to be back to normal again. I can just do my job from now onwards without having to worry so much. I'm still going to observe all the protocols but I’m happy,” she said.
The Pinelands site will ramp up to 1,100 vaccinations a day and is one of two mass sites in the metro. The Tygerberg Hospital site will increase to 1,400 per day.
A further 27 sites of varying sizes are dispersed across the province, ranging from 20 to 250 vaccinations per day.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.